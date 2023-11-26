Where the Earth meets the Sky

We went up Morven hill today as the forecast was good. We were off path as we walked towards the summit. I was walking a bit behind John, admiring the sky, when I realised that the clouds seemed to be emulating the snow patches on the ground. I also liked how John seemed to be just reaching the edge between the slightly grey sky and the brighter patch.



We had a lovely walk. Good for the soul when you see sights like this.



This was taken on the iPhone. I did also take a few with the camera, but the angle wasn't quite so good, and so I preferred this one.