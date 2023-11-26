Previous
Where the Earth meets the Sky by jamibann
Photo 3678

Where the Earth meets the Sky

We went up Morven hill today as the forecast was good. We were off path as we walked towards the summit. I was walking a bit behind John, admiring the sky, when I realised that the clouds seemed to be emulating the snow patches on the ground. I also liked how John seemed to be just reaching the edge between the slightly grey sky and the brighter patch.

We had a lovely walk. Good for the soul when you see sights like this.

This was taken on the iPhone. I did also take a few with the camera, but the angle wasn't quite so good, and so I preferred this one.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca ace
Stunning textures! ❤️
November 26th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Really wonderful!
November 26th, 2023  
Carole G ace
This is such an awesome shot Issi. Love it 💕
November 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
So cool! Wonderful!
November 26th, 2023  
