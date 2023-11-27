Previous
Heading Home by jamibann
Photo 3679

Heading Home

Another sky from yesterday's walk, but this time heading south. You can make out Lochnagar (our local Munro) in the distance. Best viewed on black.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

Boxplayer ace
Just beautiful landscape simplicity
November 27th, 2023  
Christina ace
Lovely layers and cloud formations
November 27th, 2023  
