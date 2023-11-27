Sign up
Previous
Photo 3679
Heading Home
Another sky from yesterday's walk, but this time heading south. You can make out Lochnagar (our local Munro) in the distance. Best viewed on black.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
2
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3885
photos
191
followers
120
following
1007% complete
View this month »
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
26th November 2023 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Just beautiful landscape simplicity
November 27th, 2023
Christina
ace
Lovely layers and cloud formations
November 27th, 2023
