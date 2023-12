The Old College of Scalan

A final image from Sunday's walk in the Ladder Hills. This is the old College of Scalan, as the sign says. This was where, between 1716 and 1799, about 100 young men and boys were secretly trained as priests, when Catholicism was banned in Scotland. This place is less than an hour's drive from our home, and I'd never heard of it. It was very interesting to learn about it.