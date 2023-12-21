Nisse goes to Balmoral

Nisse was feeling a little left out yesterday. He reminded me that it's 2 years since he moved to Ballater to live with us, and he's never been to Balmoral. So, I thought it was as good a day as any to go. I had two plans. A walk around the Balmoral Cairns and lunch at the nearby Tarmachan café. The rain came on quite heavily as we arrived in the car park, so we waited it out (Nisse very impatiently ...) and then went for our walk once it was a bit less wet. Our lunch was thwarted, however, as the café was closed due to a power outage in the area yesterday morning. However, a good day was had by all and Nisse fair enjoyed himself once he got out and about. More on that tomorrow.