Previous
Nisse goes to Balmoral by jamibann
Photo 3703

Nisse goes to Balmoral

Nisse was feeling a little left out yesterday. He reminded me that it's 2 years since he moved to Ballater to live with us, and he's never been to Balmoral. So, I thought it was as good a day as any to go. I had two plans. A walk around the Balmoral Cairns and lunch at the nearby Tarmachan café. The rain came on quite heavily as we arrived in the car park, so we waited it out (Nisse very impatiently ...) and then went for our walk once it was a bit less wet. Our lunch was thwarted, however, as the café was closed due to a power outage in the area yesterday morning. However, a good day was had by all and Nisse fair enjoyed himself once he got out and about. More on that tomorrow.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1014% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh boo to the rain and the power outage! But glad Nisse enjoyed himself. Balmoral! I shall get there one of these days. It is so iconic and sounds so beautiful.
December 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of Nisse sitting patiently in the corner and waiting for some action! Sorry to hear that he got no lunch, especially the reason. Looking forward to the follow up ;-)
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise