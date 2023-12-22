Nisse at Balmoral

NIsse's favourite cairn from yesterday's walk was at the one which was built to commemorate the marriage of Prince Leopold to Princess Helen of Waldeck in 1882. Prince Leopold was the eighth child and youngest son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.



Nisse wasn't particularly interested in the reason for the building of this cairn, but was delighted to be able to look down on Balmoral Castle from the viewpoint there!



Whilst I sat on the bench, Nisse climbed the tree and just sat there and marvelled at the beauty of this castle - even on a rainy day!