Nisse at Balmoral by jamibann
Photo 3704

Nisse at Balmoral

NIsse's favourite cairn from yesterday's walk was at the one which was built to commemorate the marriage of Prince Leopold to Princess Helen of Waldeck in 1882. Prince Leopold was the eighth child and youngest son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Nisse wasn't particularly interested in the reason for the building of this cairn, but was delighted to be able to look down on Balmoral Castle from the viewpoint there!

Whilst I sat on the bench, Nisse climbed the tree and just sat there and marvelled at the beauty of this castle - even on a rainy day!
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Wylie ace
Practicing his spy-art!
December 22nd, 2023  
Brigette ace
Brill!!!
December 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
He is having a great time isn't he. Nice to see him enjoying the view.
December 22nd, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
😄 great photo and fun story. Must explore that part of the shire. You may meet some interesting characters!
December 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot of Nisse enjoying the beautiful view! I would love to change places with him ;-)
December 22nd, 2023  
