Previous
Paying Homage to the Leuchan Hare by jamibann
Photo 3705

Paying Homage to the Leuchan Hare

John and I took a walk up to Carn Leuchan yesterday. It was a fair enough day, but extremely windy on top. I can't do that walk without checking up on the hare - just a small detour. He looked frightfully cold, so I tied a wee scarf (my handkerchief) around his neck for a bit, just to warm him up, and yes, ok, also to add a splash of colour to my image! It was very difficult to hold the phone or the camera still in the wind. This was the best shot I got, taken with the I-phone. I had to compromise on the horizon and the angle of the hare - if I straighten him out, the horizon is even more squint.

We got a couple of inches of snow overnight, but it has already turned to rain and is now looking very slushy out there.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1015% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A lovely shot and pop of colour! So much to see on this interesting landscape and great the way you looked after the Hare :-)
December 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Aah, love your festive addition to the wee chap! He always raises a smile. Soggy kind of winter we are having so far.
December 23rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
What a lonely life it must be until kind walkers come along
December 23rd, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow I love this photo. The story & that flash of red is an inspiration. All photographers should have a red hankie!
December 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Maybe take a hot water bottle for him next time you visit
December 23rd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
A magnificent view with the Hare in the foreground looking warm with the red scarf....
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise