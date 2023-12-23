Paying Homage to the Leuchan Hare

John and I took a walk up to Carn Leuchan yesterday. It was a fair enough day, but extremely windy on top. I can't do that walk without checking up on the hare - just a small detour. He looked frightfully cold, so I tied a wee scarf (my handkerchief) around his neck for a bit, just to warm him up, and yes, ok, also to add a splash of colour to my image! It was very difficult to hold the phone or the camera still in the wind. This was the best shot I got, taken with the I-phone. I had to compromise on the horizon and the angle of the hare - if I straighten him out, the horizon is even more squint.



We got a couple of inches of snow overnight, but it has already turned to rain and is now looking very slushy out there.