Merry Christmas! by jamibann
Photo 3706

Merry Christmas!

Oh, boy, have I been in trouble with Nisse! I went to get him to do a Christmas photo shoot, and I couldn't find him! I looked in all the usual places - mantelpiece, windowsill, kitchen, ... no signs of Nisse. I started to panic. Had he run away? Had I left him somewhere? Was he in the car? No. Where could he be? Suddenly, I remembered where he'd been last. I opened up the storage cupboard in the hallway, unzipped my rucksack, and put my hand in. There he was. He'd been there since our walk at Balmoral. Two whole days! He wasn't impressed. He was hungry and angry. However, I fed him up and apologised profusely and he finally accepted to pose for our Christmas photo. Thank you for being so understanding, Nisse, and a very merry Christmas to all my 365 friends who celebrate.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Valerie Chesney ace
Absolutely delightful!
Merry Christmas to .you & yours Issi...
Merry Christmas to you Nisse, (good sport).
December 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Merry Christmas!
December 24th, 2023  
julia ace
Oh poor little guy.. thank goodness you found him.. He can have a extra slice of Christmas pudding
December 24th, 2023  
