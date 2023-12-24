Merry Christmas!

Oh, boy, have I been in trouble with Nisse! I went to get him to do a Christmas photo shoot, and I couldn't find him! I looked in all the usual places - mantelpiece, windowsill, kitchen, ... no signs of Nisse. I started to panic. Had he run away? Had I left him somewhere? Was he in the car? No. Where could he be? Suddenly, I remembered where he'd been last. I opened up the storage cupboard in the hallway, unzipped my rucksack, and put my hand in. There he was. He'd been there since our walk at Balmoral. Two whole days! He wasn't impressed. He was hungry and angry. However, I fed him up and apologised profusely and he finally accepted to pose for our Christmas photo. Thank you for being so understanding, Nisse, and a very merry Christmas to all my 365 friends who celebrate.