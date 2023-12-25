Christmas Eve Light Show

The north-east of Scotland put on a fabulous light show yesterday afternoon around 3 o'clock in the afternoon. We were watching these clouds for ages. This was taken right outside our front door. Once we'd watched them at home, Alexander and I went up Craigendarroch, our local hill, to see if we could get a better viewpoint, but by the time we raced to the right spot, the dark rain clouds were covering the nacreous clouds. However, it was a good bit of exercise and we enjoyed the short hike! This little birdie was just as mesmerised as we were, I think!



After a bit of googling, I discovered that these are rare and very high clouds, known mainly for the coloured light they reflect after sunset and before sunrise. They form in the lower stratosphere over polar regions when the sun is just below the horizon. The ice particles that form nacreous clouds are much smaller than those that form more common clouds. These smaller particles scatter light in a different way, which creates the distinctive luminescent appearance. They are usually only visible from the UK when the cold air which circulates around polar regions in the stratosphere is displaced and hovers temporarily over the UK.