The Boys by jamibann
Photo 3708

The Boys

A very quiet Christmas for us this year, spending Christmas Day just me and the 'boys'! I managed to get a couple of photos. I'm terrible for not wanting to make a fuss and bother people for photos and then I regret it later. Dad was sitting by the fire and I just had to ask John and Alex to stand/kneel behind him. Minimal disruption!
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

julia ace
This is a lovely portrait of you 'boys'.. and great in b&w..
December 26th, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful portrait. I like looking into their eyes. These looks say so much: the hope of young people, the realism of middle age and those beloved, distant detachments.
December 26th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@haskar A very astute observation, if I may say so. Thank you.
December 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely photo of the men in your life
December 26th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
I’m the same, it seems such a faffing thing to do when people are relaxed & can’t be bothered!
This one had to be though, I love it in black & white too, it’s calming after all the flashy stuff of Christmas. I’m sure this one will be looked at many times over the years.
December 26th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wonderful
December 26th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Lovely to get this shot of them all together, very precious.
December 26th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Delightful and I love a quiet Christmas haha, no chance this year 🤣 and you should have heard me bellowing at everyone to get them to stay still for a photo! Merry Christmas to you all!
December 26th, 2023  
