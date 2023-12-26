A very quiet Christmas for us this year, spending Christmas Day just me and the 'boys'! I managed to get a couple of photos. I'm terrible for not wanting to make a fuss and bother people for photos and then I regret it later. Dad was sitting by the fire and I just had to ask John and Alex to stand/kneel behind him. Minimal disruption!
This one had to be though, I love it in black & white too, it’s calming after all the flashy stuff of Christmas. I’m sure this one will be looked at many times over the years.