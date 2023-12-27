Boxing Day Walk

Our son was keen to do a 'decent' walk whilst he is up in Scotland, and yesterday was really the only weather window. We drove just up past Braemar to 'the Baddoch' and climbed An Socach - a good Munro for a winter's day as the walk in is not too long and it is do-able within 6 hours. We were rewarded with a beautiful walk in lovely winter conditions. A bit blustery and cold on top, but a good reminder about the effect of wind chill.



Weather today is atrocious again, so let's hope he gets back down to London on the train without too many hitches.