Previous
Boxing Day Walk by jamibann
Photo 3709

Boxing Day Walk

Our son was keen to do a 'decent' walk whilst he is up in Scotland, and yesterday was really the only weather window. We drove just up past Braemar to 'the Baddoch' and climbed An Socach - a good Munro for a winter's day as the walk in is not too long and it is do-able within 6 hours. We were rewarded with a beautiful walk in lovely winter conditions. A bit blustery and cold on top, but a good reminder about the effect of wind chill.

Weather today is atrocious again, so let's hope he gets back down to London on the train without too many hitches.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks fabulous and sounds as if you had a wonderful walk together. Crossing fingers for the return trip back home
December 27th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
WOW! This capture makes me think you are on the moon!
December 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise