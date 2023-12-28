Mid Way Point - An Socach

Another shot from our Boxing Day walk. It's hard to imagine how a day of blue skies turned into a day like yesterday. It was most awful day of rain, sleet, wind, and flooding.



Alexander never made it to London - his train was turned around at Montrose and he had to get out at Stonehaven. John was able to pick him up, fortunately, and get him back to base. We're going to try again tomorrow morning!



Whilst the train shenanigans was going on, we had a gas delivery at home. But as we tried to close our gates last night, we realised that the tanker driver must hit our gate and wall as he reversed into our drive in the appalling weather. So, we can't close our gate, and our old wall is damaged and will need to be rebuilt (at least a section of it). Not sure yet if the gate is also warped. It will be interesting to see how the gas provider reacts, as the driver never mentioned it to us. We're pretty sure that there's no other way it could have been damaged, but how to prove that?! An email has been fired off, photos taken, and more will be taken today in daylight. All a bit annoying. :-(