Every Cloud ...

Yesterday, given that he wasn't travelling anywhere, Alex decided that he wanted to go to Sandend to 'look' at the waves. Hubby and I went with him, as we were worried about road conditions after all the weather shenanigans, and didn't want him going alone - although we could both think of various reasons why we didn't think it was a good idea. But it's the season of good will to all men ... so we bit our lips, said nothing, and off we all went. And we had a lovely day. John and I did a coastal walk to Portsoy whilst A surfed for a couple of hours. The weather was kind and the wave was good. There are silver linings out there.



A is heading off (again) today ... by EasyJet to Gatwick this time. Trains still not running and he really needs to get back to base in 2023!