Previous
Every Cloud ... by jamibann
Photo 3711

Every Cloud ...

Yesterday, given that he wasn't travelling anywhere, Alex decided that he wanted to go to Sandend to 'look' at the waves. Hubby and I went with him, as we were worried about road conditions after all the weather shenanigans, and didn't want him going alone - although we could both think of various reasons why we didn't think it was a good idea. But it's the season of good will to all men ... so we bit our lips, said nothing, and off we all went. And we had a lovely day. John and I did a coastal walk to Portsoy whilst A surfed for a couple of hours. The weather was kind and the wave was good. There are silver linings out there.

A is heading off (again) today ... by EasyJet to Gatwick this time. Trains still not running and he really needs to get back to base in 2023!
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I don't know what is more beautiful, the sky or the waves! A wonderful capture and I hope Alex could get some surfing in before his departure.
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise