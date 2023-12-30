Previous
A Coastal Walk by jamibann
A Coastal Walk

On Thursday, John and I walked from Sandend to Portsoy and back, whilst A surfed. It was a lovely walk with beautiful views. We don't often find ourselves walking by the sea, so it was a nice change.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
