The Mackenzie Prop

Another calm day yesterday, so we thought we should get out and about whilst we can.



This is a local cairn known as the Mackenzie Prop, and can be seen on the horizon from Ballater. We had lunch in a sheltered spot here, looking down onto the village and the hills all around. The prop was built by the Mackenzie family for the 21st birthday of their son Allan in 1871, and it can be seen from the family home, Glenmuick House.