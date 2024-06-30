Crathie Opportunity Birdies

I was in Crathie on Friday morning to take some photographs of the interiors of the Opportunity Holiday Homes for a website update. What a wonderful establishment. 4 individual disabled-friendly cottages, just a stone's throw from Balmoral. I had never been there before, and I was well impressed. I don't want to post photos of the interiors of the cottages, but thought the little birdies feeding in the gardens were lovely.



We are now in a camping pod in Onich, hoping to add to our Munro tally. The weather is not playing ball, though. Cold, misty, poor visibility, etc., but we'll do our best! Internet very intermittent, but enough on occasion to post and/or comment!