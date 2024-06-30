Previous
Crathie Opportunity Birdies by jamibann
Crathie Opportunity Birdies

I was in Crathie on Friday morning to take some photographs of the interiors of the Opportunity Holiday Homes for a website update. What a wonderful establishment. 4 individual disabled-friendly cottages, just a stone's throw from Balmoral. I had never been there before, and I was well impressed. I don't want to post photos of the interiors of the cottages, but thought the little birdies feeding in the gardens were lovely.

We are now in a camping pod in Onich, hoping to add to our Munro tally. The weather is not playing ball, though. Cold, misty, poor visibility, etc., but we'll do our best! Internet very intermittent, but enough on occasion to post and/or comment!
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1067% complete

Diana ace
A wonderful capture and composition, lovely birds and beautiful flowers.

That must have been fun taking photos for a website, especially if one had not seen the place before.

Good luck with your camping, I hope the weather is kind and you can bag more Munros ;-)
June 30th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful capture Issy those birds are so sweet & such pretty flowers! .
All the very best for your Munro tally, do hope the weather lets you reach your goal.
June 30th, 2024  
