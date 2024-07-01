Descending Sgurr Eilde Mor

Well, yesterday turned out to be a good walking day. Cool but pleasant. We walked from Kinlochleven and climbed 2 Munros - Binnein Beag and Sgurr Eilde Mor. This is taken from the summit ridge of Sgurr Eilde Mor just as we were about drop over the 'nose' and start the steep descent. You can see our targeted path on the side of the hill in front.



A good day, finished off with a lovely meal at the Lochleven Seafood Cafe on the way back to our little pod. We didn't have a peaceful evening though, as the smoke detector in our pod kept bleeping and no-one could fix it! So, we had to pack up and move into another pod - fortunately one was available. We didn't fancy spending the night with a bleeping smoke detector.



Rainy today, so not sure of our plan ...