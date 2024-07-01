Previous
Descending Sgurr Eilde Mor by jamibann
Photo 3896

Descending Sgurr Eilde Mor

Well, yesterday turned out to be a good walking day. Cool but pleasant. We walked from Kinlochleven and climbed 2 Munros - Binnein Beag and Sgurr Eilde Mor. This is taken from the summit ridge of Sgurr Eilde Mor just as we were about drop over the 'nose' and start the steep descent. You can see our targeted path on the side of the hill in front.

A good day, finished off with a lovely meal at the Lochleven Seafood Cafe on the way back to our little pod. We didn't have a peaceful evening though, as the smoke detector in our pod kept bleeping and no-one could fix it! So, we had to pack up and move into another pod - fortunately one was available. We didn't fancy spending the night with a bleeping smoke detector.

Rainy today, so not sure of our plan ...
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Looks quite a descent down to that path.. Well done.. Lovely view.
July 1st, 2024  
haskar ace
Amazing view and very demanding terrain for a hiker.
July 1st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Amazing scenery
July 1st, 2024  
