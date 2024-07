A Helping Hand

Yesterday was a poor day for hill walking, so we took an enforced day off and drove to Oban for a look around. We sat in the window of the Oban Bay Hotel and had a delicious lunch. As we looked out we saw these two fishing boats come sailing by, and on closer inspection realised that the red one was being towed. I popped outside in the rain to take a photo!



Weather no better today. I think it's another day of rest ahead. :-(