Steel-rope Bridge at Steall Falls

Another no-Munro day yesterday. Torrential rain and wind. So, we walked up Glen Nevis and crossed the steel-rope bridge over the River Nevis. Great fun, although not for the feint of heart! The river was deep, fast flowing and cold, so best avoided! I took this shot of a French lady crossing over - we both walked over after her. I did take photos of John crossing, but this one shows the whole crossing at its best. And guess what, unless you're heading for the hills, you have to come back the same way, which we did yesterday.



We are, once again, sitting in our pod hesitating and contemplating the weather. To try for a munro or not? It's still wet and visibility will be poor. However, it's less rainy and less windy. Will we or won't we? 9 am is cut off point for doing it or going home!