Steel-rope Bridge at Steall Falls by jamibann
Photo 3900

Steel-rope Bridge at Steall Falls

Another no-Munro day yesterday. Torrential rain and wind. So, we walked up Glen Nevis and crossed the steel-rope bridge over the River Nevis. Great fun, although not for the feint of heart! The river was deep, fast flowing and cold, so best avoided! I took this shot of a French lady crossing over - we both walked over after her. I did take photos of John crossing, but this one shows the whole crossing at its best. And guess what, unless you're heading for the hills, you have to come back the same way, which we did yesterday.

We are, once again, sitting in our pod hesitating and contemplating the weather. To try for a munro or not? It's still wet and visibility will be poor. However, it's less rainy and less windy. Will we or won't we? 9 am is cut off point for doing it or going home!
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
julia ace
Hmmmm not for me.. Well done you two though..
July 5th, 2024  
Brigette ace
oh my goodness! you are very well practiced
July 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That looks enormous fun! But not the faint hearted for sure!! Absolutely throwing it down here. Wishing you well with your day, whatever you decide.
July 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
The two of you are just amazing, I think nothing is too complicated or difficult! I sure could not manage that. A fabulous capture of this amazing bridge.

Good luck with the weather, by now you are either on your way home or on the way to bag another Munro :-)
July 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Good incentive not to fall in that cold fast flowing river! Great shot.
July 5th, 2024  
