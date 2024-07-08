Open Gardens at Douneside

I took dad along to the Douneside Open Gardens yesterday afternoon. It's just about 1km from his home at Alastrean, and in fact the McRobert family owned both mansions, which now, along with other land and buildings in the Tarland area, form part of the McRobert Charitable Trust. The gardens at Douneside are beautiful, with this infinity lawn and some lovely areas to wander. The vegetable gardens are quite fabulous.



The McRoberts were a family who were fortunate in many ways but so very unlucky in others. Sir Alexander McRobert was a self made millionaire from Aberdeen. He made his money in the woolen mills in Cawnpore, India. However, his first wife died relatively young and they had no family. He subsequently re-married - an American lady called Rachel Workman, a daughter of a prominent New England family. They had 3 sons. All 3 were killed. Their eldest son, Alisdair, was killed pre-WW2 in an aviation accident. The two other sons, Roderic and Ian were killed within 6 weeks of one another, both pilots, in WW2.



Lady McRobert outlived her husband and all 3 sons. Following her sons' death, she set up a charitable trust in their honour. The trust does a lot of good work in the local area today, so the family are certainly not forgotten. Alastrean is a beautiful care home, and Douneside a beautiful hotel and restaurant. Dad also reminded me that the McRobert Trust funded a landrover for the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team, in the late 60s.



Camera wasn't playing ball yesterday - for some very odd reason, it decided to give some images a purple tinge which I couldn't successfully remove. I therefore switched this one to black and white to deal with the problem! Clachnaben in the far distance (left).

