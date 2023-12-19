Previous
All that's left of the snow ... for now! by jamibann
Photo 3701

All that's left of the snow ... for now!

After following yesterday's fence line to the edge of the hill and dropping down, we encountered one of the remaining patches of snow (in these hills) on the north facing slope. As you can see it is soft and allowed us to dig our heels in so as not to slip. This kind of patch, though, when icy can be difficult to negotiate and sometimes requires the donning of crampons to cross safely if the slope is steep and the way round is too long!

Ben Rinnes in the background of this shot, and you can just see the ruins of Scalan (by a patch of trees, where the tracks converge) as well as the old college of Scalan and mill/farm buildings (right hand edge).
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture of this amazing landscape! It sure looks like a steep hill you have to get down! I love the rolling hills and tones.
December 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise