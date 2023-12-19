All that's left of the snow ... for now!

After following yesterday's fence line to the edge of the hill and dropping down, we encountered one of the remaining patches of snow (in these hills) on the north facing slope. As you can see it is soft and allowed us to dig our heels in so as not to slip. This kind of patch, though, when icy can be difficult to negotiate and sometimes requires the donning of crampons to cross safely if the slope is steep and the way round is too long!



Ben Rinnes in the background of this shot, and you can just see the ruins of Scalan (by a patch of trees, where the tracks converge) as well as the old college of Scalan and mill/farm buildings (right hand edge).