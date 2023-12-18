The Old Fence Line

Yesterday's walk was quite bleak and windy, but very interesting.



It must have been quite a job putting up fences like this on the hillside, back in the day. We see them everywhere on our walks, as well as drystone dykes. This rather ancient fence serves no purpose any more, other than as a 'handrail' for walkers to guide them off the hill! We followed it down to the ruins of Scalan - where there used to be a secret seminary. Bishop James Gordon set it up in 1716 when Catholicism was banned in Scotland. According to the information we obtained, over the following 83 years, about 100 boys and young men made the journey to this isolated glen to train as priests. Once their studies were complete, they travelled to the continent to finish their training.



Also, at the top of Dun Muir, one of the smaller hills we crossed yesterday we came across what seemed to be a boundary marker. A granite, stone, engraved on one side with the word MARCH (only AR legible) and on the other side the word STONE (only ONE legible). However, once home I googled it and found that is is an old marker between Aberdeenshire and Banffshire counties.