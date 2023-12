The Ladder Hills

A slightly different walk for us today. We drove to Chapeltown near Tomintoul, and headed off on a walk in the Ladder Hills. Much more rounded and gentle than the Cairngorms, but still challenging, with peat bogs and fairly high winds. Our highest point today was Carn Mòr at 804 metres, and given the wind up there, we were happy not to be going higher. A lovely day out though.