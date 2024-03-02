Previous
Moving on ...

Onwards to Sgurr Nan Conbhairean (The Peak of the Keepers of the Hounds) - Munro No. 2, on Sunday . Looking over Loch Cluanie towards the South Glen Shiel Ridge which we walked last summer.
2nd March 2024

