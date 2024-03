Ciste Dhubh - On top of the World

This was taken on Monday, on the summit of Ciste Dhubh, our 186th Munro. Only 96 to go now. Another beautiful day in the mountains. We needed to don crampons for the descent, however, and so I also walked with my dad's old ice axe. It must be about my age! Vintage! ;-) The legs in the photo are hubby's though!