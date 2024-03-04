Bella

We set off on Saturday morning for a weekend in London with Alexander and Bella. It was super and we were blessed with lovely weather.



On Saturday evening we had a lovely Indian meal with them at The Tamil Prince, in Angel Islington. Highly recommended for friends in London! We also thoroughly enjoyed the Musical Mrs Doubtfire - very funny and the main man, Gabriel Vick was excellent.



On Sunday we walked around London, Regent's Park, Primrose Hill and then went to the Moonwalkers show at the Lightroom. It was good, but overpriced, I felt. Sunday evening was a Sunday Roast at the Bull and Last near Hampstead Heath. A lovely weekend with 'the kids'!



Here's a candid of Bella, having a wee seat in the sun at the Coffee Hub in Regent's Park.