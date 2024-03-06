L'Art au Sommet

Having happily left black and white February behind ... I find I am once again tempted towards monochrome. The details on this shot come out so much better that way. This is a piece of art work by Jiménez Deredia - entitled L'Evolucion and it sits 2659m high at the summit of La Vizelle in Courchevel.



Yesterday's skiing was great in the morning and we skied all around Courchevel, but it clouded over and got a bit slushy later, so we finished up mid afternoon. Gone are the days of thrashing the piste until 5pm regardless of snow conditions! Self preservation, especially on day 1, have become more important!