L'Art au Sommet by jamibann
L'Art au Sommet

Having happily left black and white February behind ... I find I am once again tempted towards monochrome. The details on this shot come out so much better that way. This is a piece of art work by Jiménez Deredia - entitled L'Evolucion and it sits 2659m high at the summit of La Vizelle in Courchevel.

Yesterday's skiing was great in the morning and we skied all around Courchevel, but it clouded over and got a bit slushy later, so we finished up mid afternoon. Gone are the days of thrashing the piste until 5pm regardless of snow conditions! Self preservation, especially on day 1, have become more important!
Latest from all albums

Louise & Ken ace
I'm quite amazed to see such a lovely piece of art in a place visited on by an accomplished few! Yes, consider self preservation! Stay in one piece to ski again another day! And ENJOY!
March 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
How beautiful… I sooo look forward to my ski trips
March 6th, 2024  
