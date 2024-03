Coffee Stop

Yesterday we skied with friends Joan and Keith who live in Les Allues, near Méribel. We all used to work at Total Energies in Paris, Pau and in Aberdeen and so it's always fun to meet up. Plus, skiing with them is like having a personal piste-guide too! We stopped at this cutsie cafe, Le Corbelyss, for a coffee by the fire on a snowy, poor visibility day.