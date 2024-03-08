Sign up
Le Plan des Mains
As you can see, yesterday was a blue sky day. Just fabulous. We skied with our friends in the morning and then whizzed around on our own in the afternoon. We met this interesting black grouse sculpture when we stopped for lunch at Le Plan des Mains.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne
ace
Love it! Great composition and scenery.
March 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting find
March 8th, 2024
