Previous
Le Plan des Mains by jamibann
Photo 3781

Le Plan des Mains

As you can see, yesterday was a blue sky day. Just fabulous. We skied with our friends in the morning and then whizzed around on our own in the afternoon. We met this interesting black grouse sculpture when we stopped for lunch at Le Plan des Mains.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Love it! Great composition and scenery.
March 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting find
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise