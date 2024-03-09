Previous
Col de la Loze by jamibann
Col de la Loze

Yesterday was a beautiful day for skiing. Sun, cloud, wind, good snow and relatively few people. Everything you could wish for. Just one more day left now. :-(
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
eDorre ace
Glad you are having such fun! this is a great shot
March 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Sounds like a great day
March 9th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Goodness! Could you have got a better shot? On top of the world! fav
March 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and scene, I love those mountain tops! Always sad when a good thing ends, enjoy your last day xx
March 9th, 2024  
