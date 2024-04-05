Previous
Precious by jamibann
Precious

Our village has a monthly photographic 'competition' on Facebook, and the winner of the month chooses the theme for the following month. No prizes, and not very many people participate, but it's a bit of fun and I always try to post an image. This month, Shona chose the word precious. Trying to think a little bit 'outside the box' I opted to post an image of something which is very precious to both John and me. Our OS maps and compass! We would literally be lost without them! Ha ha!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I love it! Fantastic take on the theme
April 5th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I imagine they would be exceptionally precious. Great shot!
April 5th, 2024  
Marloes ace
How nice. Love your pov here.
April 5th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Clever take on the word!
What more precious to you & John on your adventures.
April 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
I loved this - it is a story of your interests in the wide open spaces and your love of a good challenge.
April 5th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
The sight of those makes my heart sing - I wish I could fit more walking in before my knees truly give up the ghost
April 5th, 2024  
