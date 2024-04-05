Precious

Our village has a monthly photographic 'competition' on Facebook, and the winner of the month chooses the theme for the following month. No prizes, and not very many people participate, but it's a bit of fun and I always try to post an image. This month, Shona chose the word precious. Trying to think a little bit 'outside the box' I opted to post an image of something which is very precious to both John and me. Our OS maps and compass! We would literally be lost without them! Ha ha!