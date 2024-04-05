Our village has a monthly photographic 'competition' on Facebook, and the winner of the month chooses the theme for the following month. No prizes, and not very many people participate, but it's a bit of fun and I always try to post an image. This month, Shona chose the word precious. Trying to think a little bit 'outside the box' I opted to post an image of something which is very precious to both John and me. Our OS maps and compass! We would literally be lost without them! Ha ha!
What more precious to you & John on your adventures.