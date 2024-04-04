Previous
Easter Bunny Napkins
Photo 3808

Easter Bunny Napkins

In the dining room at Castle Fraser, these was a lovely display of folded napkins and an explanation about the history of napkins and the folding of them.

In the past, instead of using cutlery to pick up food, people used their hands, and in order to clean their fingers they used a soft bread dough. This was the first 'napkin'. Then the shift of the napkin from a simple folded cloth to a folded art object came in the 16th Century in Florence.

At Castle Fraser there was a table in the corner of the dining room where you could practise some napkin folding - with instructions to help. I thought it was a great idea!

And I loved these bunnies in the tureen.
How interesting . The bunnies are cute .
April 4th, 2024  
