Castle Fraser

On Easter Sunday, with my brother and his wife, we visited Castle Fraser, near Kemnay. The grounds were fairly busy as there was an easter egg hunt going on - which we hadn't realised! However, our timing was good, we arrived early and so got parked ok and inside the castle wasn't too busy. We also had a lovely walk around the grounds and within the walled garden.



It seems that the building of Castle Fraser was begun in 1575 by the 6th Laird of Fraser. In 1897 the last male Fraser of the direct line died, childless. In 1921 his widow sold the castle due to the lack of a suitable heir and financial difficulties. The castle was restored as a shooting lodge by the new owners, the Pearson family, who then gave it to the National Trust for Scotland in 1976.



