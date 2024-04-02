Midmar Kirkyard

My brother and his wife came up from Cambridge for the Easter weekend. On Saturday, with dad, we went to the kirkyard at Midmar to visit the gravestones of family members - dad's 2 sisters, his parents and his Murray grandparents as well as 7 aunts and uncles from his mother's side of the family.



On arriving at the graveyard, dad marched straight over to the gravestones and went though each name telling us a bit about them all. Dad's grandfather, John Murray, died just days after dad was born, and dad always likes to tell us that the last entry in his grandfather's diary was apparently 'John Duff born'. Quite a nice story.



Other notable things about this graveyard - there is a circle of standing stones, including a massive recumbent stone with the flankers (seen here), with brother Steve posing against it. Also - the church has been for sale recently for 'offers over £50,000' and is currently under offer. It's a lovely building, but I don't fancy living surrounded by gravestones. Seemingly, the purchase of the church will not prevent families from visiting the graveyard. I'd like to think not.