Midmar Kirkyard by jamibann
Photo 3806

Midmar Kirkyard

My brother and his wife came up from Cambridge for the Easter weekend. On Saturday, with dad, we went to the kirkyard at Midmar to visit the gravestones of family members - dad's 2 sisters, his parents and his Murray grandparents as well as 7 aunts and uncles from his mother's side of the family.

On arriving at the graveyard, dad marched straight over to the gravestones and went though each name telling us a bit about them all. Dad's grandfather, John Murray, died just days after dad was born, and dad always likes to tell us that the last entry in his grandfather's diary was apparently 'John Duff born'. Quite a nice story.

Other notable things about this graveyard - there is a circle of standing stones, including a massive recumbent stone with the flankers (seen here), with brother Steve posing against it. Also - the church has been for sale recently for 'offers over £50,000' and is currently under offer. It's a lovely building, but I don't fancy living surrounded by gravestones. Seemingly, the purchase of the church will not prevent families from visiting the graveyard. I'd like to think not.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Issi Bannerman

Photo Details

Beverley ace
So beautiful to read, family is everything.
Lovely photo of your brother…
April 2nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
Don't think I'd fancy the grave stones either! Lovely shot and sounds like a lovely visit.
April 2nd, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely family outing - lots wonderful memories invoked.
April 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great outing you all had, your dad must have been in his element! A lovely shot of your brother with these amazing huge stones.

Always such wonderful and interesting narratives Issi xx
April 2nd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that graveyard & so many of your dads & your family in there, These days when families are spread all over the world that’s something. Your dad would have a day to remember & with your& your brother there too. £50,000 sounds cheap foe such a solid building but much money will have to be spent I guess. I used to live very near a graveyard ( Harry & I just walked a few steps on our wedding day!) so it wouldn’t bother me.
April 2nd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice family outing and memories
April 2nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Brilliant stone textures
April 2nd, 2024  
Hazel ace
A great composition! (My dear cousin bought a house, a field and a church in Wales. He did eventually manage to sell them all a few years later!)
April 2nd, 2024  
