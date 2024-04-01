Previous
Victoria Bridge, Mar Lodge by jamibann
Photo 3805

Victoria Bridge, Mar Lodge

Friday's walk took us from the Keiloch to Allanquoich and on to Mar Lodge, across this bridge and onwards to Braemar. We got a lovely day for it, but as it was Easter weekend, our numbers were depleted somewhat. Just four of us and 3 dogs. Here we have Jeff (with Cally & Skye), Rita and Richard (with Glen), standing at the end of the Victoria Bridge at Mar Lodge.

Glen is the dog of our old friend Hugh who died recently, aged 97. His widow is not really able to walk the dog very far as she is over 80 herself, so Richard drops in past to take Glen out for walks. He's a very well behaved 7-year old lab.

My primary school teacher, Miss Cranna, used to live in the little lodge house behind. When Miss Cranna married the local water bailiff (Charlie Birse), but always known locally as Charlie Waterbailiff, I genuinely thought she'd become Mrs Waterbailiff!

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Brigette ace
Thats a great story. So nice your friends dog can join the outings with you
April 1st, 2024  
Christina ace
Great story - lovely shot
April 1st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
A lovel narrative to go with a lovely shot. How old are the dogs!!
April 1st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great shot with that lovely arch framing your happy group.
April 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous capture with lovely symmetry. You always have such interesting narratives too :-)
April 1st, 2024  
