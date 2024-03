A Winter Walk

Winter returned to the village on Wednesday, but disappeared again just as quickly. We had lunch and a walk with friends - all now retired. Lesley, Shirley and I became firm friends when we were foot loose and fancy free, back in Aberdeen in the 80s, and have remained friends ever since. The boys here; Bill, John and Mike, are the HABs (husbands and boyfriends)! Hamish, Lesley and Bill's dog, refused to o-operate for the photograph!