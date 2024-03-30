Sign up
Previous
Photo 3803
Bath Chimneys
A final shot from Bath - from half way up the Clock Tower of Bath Abbey, looking down on some of the roof tops and chimneys.The line up of chimneys somehow reminded me of the rooftop of La Pedrera in Barcelona!
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3796
3797
3798
3799
3800
3801
3802
3803
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
25th March 2024 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Delwyn Barnett
ace
What an amazing lineup! Have never seen anything like it!
March 30th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a wonderful find & well captured!
March 30th, 2024
