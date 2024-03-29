Bath Skyline Walk

On Sunday morning, we walked part of the NT Bath Skyline walk, and on Monday afternoon, prior to heading to the airport, John and I went back, just the two of us, and walked the whole 10km, as we reckoned we just had time to do it! Which we did, although we did have to miss out a couple of little scenic detours.



I liked this view the best. You turn the corner and walk slightly downhill through a meadow, overlooking over the town of Bath. You can see Bath Abbey standing tall and proud, nestled amongst houses and shops. On Monday morning we visited the Abbey - quite splendid - especially the visit of the clock tower.