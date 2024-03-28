Previous
Prior Park Promenade by jamibann
Prior Park Promenade

On Sunday morning we went for a walk to Prior Park, before going to the rugby match (Bath vs Sale Sharks) in the afternoon. There were 12 of us all together, but only 8 opted for the walk. Here you can see the boys who went to University together - Ally & Tom (far right), John and Mark (front). Linda, Wendy and Jane are the WAGS!

It was Ally's birthday, and he wanted to see Finn Russell play (Scottish rugby player who also plays for Bath) - hence the weekend. It was a super game - small open stadium, sitting in sunshine, Finn played really well, and Ally had a great time!

In the evening we ate in a small Italian restaurant - Joya. Mark is a great singer of Scottish and Irish Ballads and he started singing after dinner. We weren't sure how that would go down with other diners, and so it was all a bit tentative initially. However, very soon, everyone was singing along. There was a 60th birthday party upstairs and two ladies came down to hear the music. Mark sang Black Velvet Band for them, and they then came back and asked if we'd go upstairs and sing for their party, which we did (Running Bear with actions ...). Mark introduced us as The Celtic Choir! At the end of the evening, the waiters were putting in requests! What a great evening!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Hazel ace
How artistically they are arranged in this group!
March 28th, 2024  
Wylie ace
lovely group shot
March 28th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Brilliant and my sort of evening!
March 28th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that would be an evening to remember! I bet it gives you goosebumps thinking of it! One of my sons had a girlfriend once who was a great piano player & singer & exactly the same thing happened to them in the Lake District! He still talks about even though Yvonne is long gone. She brought the house down as your friend did! What a talent!
Great photo too btw.
March 28th, 2024  
Brigette ace
what a wonderful unforgettable evening x
March 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a fantastic time you had. So memorable
March 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 28th, 2024  
