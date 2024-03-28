Prior Park Promenade

On Sunday morning we went for a walk to Prior Park, before going to the rugby match (Bath vs Sale Sharks) in the afternoon. There were 12 of us all together, but only 8 opted for the walk. Here you can see the boys who went to University together - Ally & Tom (far right), John and Mark (front). Linda, Wendy and Jane are the WAGS!



It was Ally's birthday, and he wanted to see Finn Russell play (Scottish rugby player who also plays for Bath) - hence the weekend. It was a super game - small open stadium, sitting in sunshine, Finn played really well, and Ally had a great time!



In the evening we ate in a small Italian restaurant - Joya. Mark is a great singer of Scottish and Irish Ballads and he started singing after dinner. We weren't sure how that would go down with other diners, and so it was all a bit tentative initially. However, very soon, everyone was singing along. There was a 60th birthday party upstairs and two ladies came down to hear the music. Mark sang Black Velvet Band for them, and they then came back and asked if we'd go upstairs and sing for their party, which we did (Running Bear with actions ...). Mark introduced us as The Celtic Choir! At the end of the evening, the waiters were putting in requests! What a great evening!