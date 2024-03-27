Sign up
Previous
Photo 3800
Looking Up
Another detail from the Roman Baths, looking up from the water level above the pillars to the 'gallery'. I rather liked the way there was a heat haze over the tourist on the left.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
23rd March 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
Thanks for your follow Issi I have returned it and will look forward to seeing more of your lovely images. Cheers Rob
March 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I love how you've caught the flames so well!
March 27th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
@robz
Ah, and thank you for following back. I see your face often on my other 365 friends' pages, so thought I should get to 'know' you, too. I look forward to seeing more of your images as well. x
March 27th, 2024
