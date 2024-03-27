Previous
Looking Up by jamibann
Looking Up

Another detail from the Roman Baths, looking up from the water level above the pillars to the 'gallery'. I rather liked the way there was a heat haze over the tourist on the left.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Rob Z ace
Thanks for your follow Issi I have returned it and will look forward to seeing more of your lovely images. Cheers Rob
March 27th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I love how you've caught the flames so well!
March 27th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
@robz Ah, and thank you for following back. I see your face often on my other 365 friends' pages, so thought I should get to 'know' you, too. I look forward to seeing more of your images as well. x
March 27th, 2024  
