Previous
Photo 3799
Roman Baths, Bath
What a fascinating visit of the Roman Baths we had on Saturday afternoon.
The people of Roman Britain came here to worship Sulis Minerva and bathe in the waters of the natural thermal springs, which still flow with hot water today.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great composition with the reflections and the pillars.
March 26th, 2024
