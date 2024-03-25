Previous
The Royal Crescent, Bath by jamibann
Photo 3798

The Royal Crescent, Bath

This is but a small section of the 500-foot long Royal Crescent, in Bath. A row of 30 terraced houses, laid out in crescent formation. Quite a magnificent piece of Georgian Architecture.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Brigette ace
I so love Bath - enjoy your stay
March 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 26th, 2024  
