Previous
Next
The Circus, Bath by jamibann
Photo 3797

The Circus, Bath

On Saturday morning, a group of us did a free walking tour around Bath, which was very informative.

The Circus is a ring of large townhouses, and is an outstanding piece of Georgian architecture, designed by John Wood, The Elder, and built between 1754 and 1769.

We also visited the Royal Crescent, designed by John Wood, The Younger, and built between 1767 and 1774.

Both are very difficult to photograph, so I opted to choose small elements of the overall structures.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1040% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
I love your choice of POV, composition, capture, editing and presentation
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise