The Circus, Bath

On Saturday morning, a group of us did a free walking tour around Bath, which was very informative.



The Circus is a ring of large townhouses, and is an outstanding piece of Georgian architecture, designed by John Wood, The Elder, and built between 1754 and 1769.



We also visited the Royal Crescent, designed by John Wood, The Younger, and built between 1767 and 1774.



Both are very difficult to photograph, so I opted to choose small elements of the overall structures.