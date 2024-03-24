Sign up
Photo 3797
The Circus, Bath
On Saturday morning, a group of us did a free walking tour around Bath, which was very informative.
The Circus is a ring of large townhouses, and is an outstanding piece of Georgian architecture, designed by John Wood, The Elder, and built between 1754 and 1769.
We also visited the Royal Crescent, designed by John Wood, The Younger, and built between 1767 and 1774.
Both are very difficult to photograph, so I opted to choose small elements of the overall structures.
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
23rd March 2024 12:02pm
Brian
ace
I love your choice of POV, composition, capture, editing and presentation
March 26th, 2024
