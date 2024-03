Bath, Somerset

We have just returned from a lovely trip to Bath with friends, so I'm back in catch up mode, I'm afraid. This was taken with my I-phone on Saturday morning as we walked around town, getting our bearings. The Pulteney Bridge is one of the star attractions on the tourist trail in Bath. However, the town is named for the Roman Baths there, which are absolutely spectacular, as is the Abbey. More photos to follow.