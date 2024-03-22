Previous
Skyfall by jamibann
Photo 3795

Skyfall

I took this shot when we got back from climbing Gairich on Monday. There was something about the lone car in the car park, the narrow road disappearing into the distance, the foreboding sky and the distant hill we had just climbed that appealed to me and made me think 'Bond'.

It's taken with my iPhone. I also took a few with the camera, but they didn't work as well because I couldn't get a good vantage point for the car, the hill and the road. The image is a little dark, but I feel it adds to the 'Skyfall' drama! Daniel Craig or Judy Dench could be just around the corner! Even though it's not the same glen! ;-)

As for Gairich itself, it was No. 190 of our Munros, and a well earned one. Not because of distance, weather or difficulty, but because of the long boggy slog in and out. You have to walk along the bottom of the loch first and then away from the hill to reach the bottom of the ridge that leads to the summit.

We met two people all day - near the snowy section at the top of the hill - they were heading down from the summit and we were just arriving at the final bit of climb. It meant they had left before we got back to the car park, which was perfect for my photo!
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1039% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Very 007! Back when we visited Glentive, near Ballachulish, I took my toy DB5 car with me and photographed it on the same bend in the road as Bond and M stood talking in Skyfall. I'm just that kind of weird LOL
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise