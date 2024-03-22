Skyfall

I took this shot when we got back from climbing Gairich on Monday. There was something about the lone car in the car park, the narrow road disappearing into the distance, the foreboding sky and the distant hill we had just climbed that appealed to me and made me think 'Bond'.



It's taken with my iPhone. I also took a few with the camera, but they didn't work as well because I couldn't get a good vantage point for the car, the hill and the road. The image is a little dark, but I feel it adds to the 'Skyfall' drama! Daniel Craig or Judy Dench could be just around the corner! Even though it's not the same glen! ;-)



As for Gairich itself, it was No. 190 of our Munros, and a well earned one. Not because of distance, weather or difficulty, but because of the long boggy slog in and out. You have to walk along the bottom of the loch first and then away from the hill to reach the bottom of the ridge that leads to the summit.



We met two people all day - near the snowy section at the top of the hill - they were heading down from the summit and we were just arriving at the final bit of climb. It meant they had left before we got back to the car park, which was perfect for my photo!