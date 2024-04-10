Lochnagar

Seen from Monday's walk - looking very majestic.



There is still plenty of snow on the high hills.



Lochnagar is our closest Munro, and one we've climbed several times. It is on the Balmoral Estate, and allegedly Queen Victoria climbed to the summit in 1848. It has a height of 3,789 feet and is also known as 'Beinn Chiochan' - which I never knew until recently - no-one ever calls it that! Maybe it's because it means 'breast-shaped mountain'! It is the 21st highest mountain in Scotland, and was classified as a Munro in 1891.



Our Scottish mountains are not particularly high, but can still be treacherous. Only this weekend a couple from Glasgow, on a camping trip, were rescued around midnight at 3,000 ft on Lochnagar, having become overwhelmed and exhausted by the conditions. The only comment made by the Mountain Rescue was 'they could have been better equipped - they had no head torch, for example'. I'm sure the spokesperson would have liked to say more, but kept his views to himself!!!