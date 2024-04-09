Previous
The Face! by jamibann
The Face!

Can you see the face? I walk past this tree most days, when I go down to the village, and in winter when there are no leaves on the tree, the face stands out.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Joan Robillard ace
Funny
April 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha, yes, must be a tree nymph. She looks as though she has been smacked in the eye but she is still blowing you a kiss
April 9th, 2024  
