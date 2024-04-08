Dark Orchid

Yesterday was a day of high winds, rain, sun, rainbows and more rain. So difficult to plan outdoor activities, but it wasn't cold and so I did manage to take myself out for a walk up the hill behind our house - Craigendarroch - my go-to, nearby, 'need a bit of exercise' hill.



When I came back, and walked into the kitchen, I saw the wet windows but also the sun shining in through the petals of my orchid. I thought this looked interesting in low key, just for a change, and of course it's better when viewed on black.



I managed to throw in a partial selfie for good measure!



