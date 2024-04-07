Previous
On the Trail of the Lonesome Pine by jamibann
Photo 3811

On the Trail of the Lonesome Pine

Another shot from Friday's walk on Heartbreak Ridge. A misty dreich day, but still atmospheric.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
It is a beautiful moody image. I love the lone tree.
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise