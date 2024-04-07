Sign up
Previous
Photo 3811
On the Trail of the Lonesome Pine
Another shot from Friday's walk on Heartbreak Ridge. A misty dreich day, but still atmospheric.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dianne
ace
It is a beautiful moody image. I love the lone tree.
April 7th, 2024
