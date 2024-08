Back on The Bridge with Linda, Elaine and Maggie

Our visitors arrived yesterday lunchtime, and whilst the boys played golf, the girls walked. I took them up through the Ballochbuie Forest and of course had to stop on the Garbh Allt Falls Bridge, where they had never been. It was a lovely day for it, and it's even nicer today. We're going to have breakfast in the garden and then everyone is going to Braemar to play golf.