The Coldest Climb by jamibann
The Coldest Climb

I found this book on my dad's bookshelf, with his standard signature inside. It cost him £1.75 it seems. What a great read! Written by Art Davidson, it is the story of the first winter ascent of Mt McKinley (Denali) in January 1967. Of the 8 people who set off, one died early in the expedition in a crevasse tragedy, and only 3 (including the author) made it to the summit. They almost didn't make it back. I'm so glad I picked it off of dad's bookshelf. He has some great books and there are still plenty I haven't read yet. They make for good conversation topics with him too. :-)
Casablanca ace
Wow, that sounds an amazing story. Lovely to have things to talk with your Dad about too.
August 18th, 2024  
leggzy
Wow, what an amazing but tragic story. Love your composition
August 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture! It sounds like an amazing read and your dad would surely love to discuss it with you.
August 18th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Sounds fascinating, nicely photographed
August 18th, 2024  
