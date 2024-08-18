The Coldest Climb

I found this book on my dad's bookshelf, with his standard signature inside. It cost him £1.75 it seems. What a great read! Written by Art Davidson, it is the story of the first winter ascent of Mt McKinley (Denali) in January 1967. Of the 8 people who set off, one died early in the expedition in a crevasse tragedy, and only 3 (including the author) made it to the summit. They almost didn't make it back. I'm so glad I picked it off of dad's bookshelf. He has some great books and there are still plenty I haven't read yet. They make for good conversation topics with him too. :-)